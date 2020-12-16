Ghana Nigeria Business Council has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo -Addo for being re-elected as the President of the Republic of Ghana .

On behalf of the Board of the Ghana Nigeria Business Council, we wish to congratulate His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being re-elected as the President of Ghana.

It is with great expectation that we look forward to continuing the diplomatic relationship we have fostered and to further facilitate beneficial partnerships between Ghanaian and Nigerian businesses.

We look forward to witnessing the new opportunities, projects and policies that are to be implemented by this Government and anticipate further deepening our relationship, to help resolve economic conflict and ensure a greater trade relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

We also want to congratulate the Electoral Commissioner and the whole Commission on their approach and conduct undertaken throughout the Elections and for ensuring swift and peaceful Elections.

We applaud the political parties for their participation and conduct, the Media for their fantastic establishment of election monitoring centres, allowing us to be kept updated by the minute, the international and domestic Observers for evaluating protocols and procedures, and finally, but not the least Security Agencies, for keeping the peace that prevails in Ghana.

Ghana wins – 2020