GNCCI Build The Capacity of SMEs in Tamale

Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) in partnership with the Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has organised a capacity-building workshop targeted at Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Tamale.

The workshop held in Tamale was to build knowledge on the various business areas which would enhance the SMEs ability to access funding from DBG’s partner financial institutions (PFIs) as well as build sustainable businesses in the Northern region.

The event was on the theme: Empowering SMEs with the Requisite Business Skills for Sustainable Growth and Resilience.

Mr Micheal Mensah -Baah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Development Bank Ghana (DBG) said the programme has been designed to help relieve the bottlenecks that have hindered the availability of long-term, competitively priced loans, to small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

He said the SMEs face many challenges at a global and local level such as small business owners often do not have the access to the capital they need to grow and were often seen as too risky by banks.

He said based on available data from the World Bank, 67 percent of loans in Ghana’s banking sector are short-term in nature less than three years, while just 33 percent of loans typically had tenors over three years.

He said lack of long-term financing which drives the investment lead to sustainable growth, is a gap which needed to be addressed.

Mensah -Baah said to address the challenges DBG has employed wholesale banking model to provide funding to eligible financial institutions to on-lend to Ghanaian businesses in targeted industry sectors.

He noted that the programme has identified agribusiness, manufacturing, ICT, and high-value services as the catalytic sectors of the economy to focus on.

According to Mensah -Baah, the business model allows the SMEs to leverage on the networks and existing infrastructure of banks and financial institutions that partner with DBG to provide business, advisory services and training in addition to financing.

He stated that the program is to create the right enabling environment to drive economic and business growth in the country.

He added that the capacity-building program would also develop and strengthen the soft and hard skills of SMEs to stay competitive and improve upon their businesses.

Mr Clement Osei-Amoako, the President of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce Industry (GNCCI) said the GNCCI has engaged and continues to

work with Government and stakeholders both local and international at various levels to promote and protect the interest of commercial and industrial activities in the country.

He said the private sector in Africa accounts for over 80 percent of total production, two-thirds of total investment, and three-fourths of total credit to the economy as well as provide jobs to about 90 percent of the employed working age population, at the core of this is the role of SMEs as an engine of economic growth.

According to him, the GNCCI has yet again taken a bold initiative to collaborate with the Development Bank of Ghana (DBG), to first and

foremost, empower its member-firms with the requisite business skills to scale-up their business operations and de-risk them to access long-term capital.

“This collaboration is informed by the Chamber’s deep insight and foresight of the persistent issues affecting the business community especially in the local level”. He said He added that the Chamber’s robust analytical framework that periodically mobilises business diagnostics data allows it to document and track growth and performances of businesses, industries and policy institutions in the country.

He urged member-firms to maximise the unique opportunity afforded by the digital platform for Ghana Integrated Financial Ecosystem (GIFE ) along

the five pillars such as SME Financial Empowerment Platform, Market Place and Financial Trade Corridor, Connected Digital Financing, Reputational Building and Equity Growth.

He gave an assurance that the GNCCI remains dedicated to the growth and prosperity of businesses through its cutting-edge business support services.

Mr Stephane “Abbas” Miezan, the second Vice President of GNCCI said hand-holding sessions would be organised on periodic basis to ensure member-firms are successful in accessing DBG loans via their participating financial institutions.

He said the workshop would also provide the requisite knowledge and information to the participants to enable them to access the funding from DBG.

DBG is a Development Finance Institution, act as an enabler for businesses in Ghana and a long – term capital provider in the market, ensures that sustainable, global best practices are applied across all operations.

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) is an association of business operators, firms, and industries established under the Legislative Instrument (611 of 1968; Act 232) with the prime responsibility of promoting and protecting commercial and industrial interests in Ghana.