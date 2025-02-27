GNCCI CEO Urges Homegrown Solutions at National Economic Dialogue

As Ghana gears up for its National Economic Dialogue on March 3rd and 4th, 2025, Mark Badu Aboagye, CEO of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), has called for a shift away from textbook solutions and externally prescribed strategies. Instead, he advocates for homegrown, pragmatic approaches to address the country’s pressing economic challenges.

In an interview with News Ghana, Badu Aboagye emphasized that Ghana’s economic woes—ranging from macroeconomic instability and high inflation to exchange rate volatility and declining business productivity—cannot be resolved by relying solely on international development partners or theoretical models. “We don’t have to always adopt textbook solutions from development partners. We can sit down and look at the challenges because largely, the challenges are internal,” he stated.

While acknowledging the impact of external shocks such as COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, Badu Aboagye stressed that Ghana must take responsibility for its internal inefficiencies. He highlighted the struggles of local businesses, many of which are operating below capacity due to rising costs, inconsistent policies, and an unfavorable investment climate.

The upcoming dialogue, set to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre, aims to bring together government officials, business leaders, policymakers, and development partners to chart a path toward economic stability and sustainable growth. However, Badu Aboagye cautioned that the forum must avoid becoming another talk shop with unimplemented resolutions.

Learning from the Past: A Call for Action

Badu Aboagye pointed to past initiatives like the Senchi Consensus, which produced valuable recommendations but failed to translate into meaningful action. “Most of the policy recommendations that came out of the Senchi Consensus—if we had implemented them fully—probably we wouldn’t find ourselves in this situation,” he said.

He urged participants at the upcoming dialogue to focus on actionable, homegrown solutions that prioritize macroeconomic stability, business-friendly policies, and a resilient economic framework. “We need to move beyond discussions and focus on implementation. The private sector is ready to collaborate, but we need a stable environment to thrive,” he added.

Private Sector at the Heart of Recovery

The GNCCI CEO underscored the critical role of the private sector in driving economic recovery. With businesses grappling with high-interest rates, excessive taxation, and an unpredictable regulatory environment, Badu Aboagye called for policies that foster job creation, improve productivity, and enhance living standards.

“Economic growth must translate into tangible benefits for citizens. That can only happen if businesses are empowered to operate efficiently and profitably,” he said.

A Test of Political Will

As stakeholders prepare for the dialogue, the key question remains: Will this forum lead to concrete action, or will it join the long list of forgotten conferences with unimplemented resolutions? Badu Aboagye’s call for homegrown solutions and a focus on implementation reflects a broader sentiment among business leaders and citizens alike.

For Ghana to overcome its economic challenges, the dialogue must not only produce innovative ideas but also demonstrate the political will to turn those ideas into reality. As Badu Aboagye put it, “We don’t need more talk. We need action, and we need it now.”

The success of the National Economic Dialogue will ultimately depend on its ability to deliver practical, sustainable solutions that address the root causes of Ghana’s economic instability. For the private sector and the millions of Ghanaians struggling under the weight of inflation and unemployment, the stakes could not be higher.