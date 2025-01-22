GNCCI Condemns Attack on Electrochem Facility, Warns of Negative Impact on Investor Confidence

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has strongly condemned the violent raid on Electrochem Ghana Limited’s Ada facility, the country’s largest private salt mining company, warning that such attacks could severely undermine investor confidence and the broader business climate in Ghana.

The attack, which took place on January 9, 2025, saw community members vandalizing the salt mine’s property and looting valuable equipment, prompting widespread concern within the business community.

Stephane Miezan, President of GNCCI, who led the chamber’s delegation to the facility, expressed deep concern over the growing insecurity affecting private businesses in the country. He highlighted the damaging effect of these incidents on investor sentiment, particularly as Ghana navigates the aftermath of the 2024 elections. Miezan stressed that a stable and peaceful environment is crucial for both local and foreign investors, who rely on consistent and predictable conditions to make long-term investments.

Miezan’s comments reflected broader worries among business groups, who have raised alarms about the risks and uncertainties of doing business in Ghana, particularly during periods of political transition. “These types of actions raise concerns about the broader risks of investing in Ghana,” Miezan said. “If businesses face such threats, how can we expect them to secure funding from international markets, especially when the environment is volatile?”

The GNCCI president also pointed out the negative implications of these incidents for Ghana’s economic recovery efforts. He emphasized that while the government is working on tax reforms, any further attacks on businesses would only deepen the economic challenges the country faces. “This is not just disastrous for Electrochem; it sends a very negative signal to the entire investor community and could cripple the business sector,” Miezan warned. “We cannot afford to undermine our own progress if we want to see our country grow.”

The Chamber has called on the government to make the protection of businesses a priority, emphasizing the importance of creating a secure environment for firms to thrive. Miezan urged the government to provide direct security support, particularly for companies facing rising threats during these uncertain times. “It is the government’s responsibility to ensure the protection of businesses. We need the police, the military, or other security agencies to step in and safeguard these companies,” he said.

Electrochem Ghana Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Kweku Ampromfi, offered further insight into the scale of the damage inflicted on the Ada facility. He revealed that the company’s long-term plans, including the development of a technical university for training industry experts and the establishment of a refinery, are now at risk due to these violent events.

“We had a plan to build a port here in Ada and transform the community into a major industrial hub, rivaling Tema,” Ampromfi said. “We had international partners expressing interest, but now they are questioning the safety of their investments. This is not only a setback for Electrochem, but it also tarnishes Ghana’s image in the international market.”

Ampromfi’s remarks highlight the broader implications of such incidents on foreign direct investment. The company had secured interest from international investors eager to contribute to its ambitious plans for growth. However, the recent attack has cast doubt on the safety and stability of business operations in Ghana, leading potential investors to reassess their commitments.

The incident at Electrochem comes at a time when the government is focused on stabilizing the country’s economy and attracting more investment. However, attacks on legitimate businesses like Electrochem present a significant hurdle to those efforts, sending a message of insecurity that could deter future investments.

For Ghana to recover and realize its full economic potential, the government must take decisive action to protect the business community. The call for increased security measures is not just a matter of safeguarding individual companies; it is about ensuring that Ghana remains an attractive destination for international investment. The GNCCI’s concerns echo the broader sentiment within the business sector, which sees the current climate as a threat to the country’s long-term economic growth. If Ghana is to succeed in its efforts to boost private sector development and attract global investors, it must first ensure that businesses can operate without fear of violence or instability.

The GNCCI’s call for stronger government intervention is timely, as the future of both domestic and international business in Ghana hinges on a peaceful and secure operating environment. If businesses continue to face such threats, the consequences for the nation’s economy could be far-reaching, leaving the country vulnerable to further setbacks in its development goals.