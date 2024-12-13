GNCFC Congratulates John Mahama, Seeks Collaboration for Sustainable Fishing Practices

The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) Southern Volta Marine has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Mahama on his victory in the 2024 elections, expressing hope for a fruitful partnership in addressing the challenges of the fishing industry.

In a statement signed by its Regional Secretary, Victor Kekeli Dzokoto, the Council expressed eagerness to collaborate with the incoming administration to promote sustainable fishing practices and improve the livelihoods of local fishermen. The GNCFC, which represents canoe fishermen in the Southern Volta Marine, emphasized its commitment to contributing to the growth and development of Ghana’s fisheries sector.

“As an organization that represents the interests of canoe fishermen in the Southern Volta Marine, we are eager to collaborate with your administration to promote sustainable fishing practices, improve the livelihoods of our members, and contribute to the growth and development of our nation’s fisheries sector,” the Council stated.

The GNCFC also expressed optimism that President Mahama’s leadership would provide the necessary direction to address the pressing challenges facing fishing communities across the region. The statement emphasized their belief that Mahama’s vision for the nation would play a pivotal role in transforming the fishing industry and creating opportunities for growth.

“We believe that your leadership and vision for our great nation will be instrumental in addressing the challenges facing our fishing communities,” the Council noted, looking forward to working closely with Mahama’s government to secure a brighter future for both fishermen and the broader fisheries sector.

In closing, the Council wished the incoming president wisdom, strength, and success as he embarks on his new journey. “Once again, please accept our sincerest congratulations on your election. We wish you wisdom, strength, and success as you embark on this noble journey,” they concluded.