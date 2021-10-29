GNFS 2021 screening: Crowd of applicants well managed—Regional Commander

ACFO1 Alhaji Nuhu Gibril, Accra Regional Commander, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), says though they witnessed a large crowd during this year’s screening exercise, the situation had been well managed.

He said they did so by creating more sub centres, working into the night, putting up restrictions to prevent applicants from trooping in with relatives, amongst others.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Regional Commander said the huge numbers recorded were testimony to the good corporate image branding by the Service.

He said the number had largely exceeded that of previous years, signaling that the Service had become attractive to Ghanaians, hence the desire to work with them.

Mr Gibril said the crowd situation that happened on the first two days was as a result of impatience on the part of applicants.

“We sent messages to everyone telling them when to come. However, some decided to come earlier than their scheduled day. For example, some who were to come in on Wednesday decided to rather come on Monday or Tuesday and this was largely part of why we had huge numbers storming our premises,” he explained.

Mr Gibril said even though many regarded the exercise as cumbersome, it was part of the requirement and standards that set the Service apart from others.

He advised applicants to brace themselves up and endure the process since it was all meant for their good.

The Regional Commander said all applicants who would pass the screening process would write an examination on Saturday, after which successful applicants would receive directives regarding the next stage.

He said fire fighting was a shared responsibility and advised Ghanaians to partner them in their quest to fight fire outbreaks.

Mr Gibril said they sometimes struggled to quench fire outbreaks on time because citizens did not place in their distress calls on time.

He said they mostly tried to handle the fire on their own and only seek their help when things had gotten out of hand.

“Sometimes, we also struggle to reach fire outbreak locations on time because a road may not be cleared for use. At times too, we receive wrong addresses and have to be on the road for long hours before finding the right place. All these factors hamper the progress we make when fighting fire.”

“We can do our work well when society cooperates with us by understanding that whenever there is a fire outbreak, they need to inform the GNFS earlier. We will also intensify education so that citizens get to know the best practices to prevent fire outbreaks,” he said.

Mr Benjamin Ebenezer Attakora Jnr, an applicant, said he arrived at the venue at about 1200 hours but as at 1425, he was in the final stages of the screening process.

He said he applied because he had passion for fire fighting and was currently a fire volunteer.

Ms Magdalene Honukorkorvi also said she arrived at 0540 hours from Nsawam and was almost done with the exercise.

“The process has been smooth and steady so far. I want to join the service because I like humanitarian work and it would give me the opportunity to give back to my country,” she said.

Meanwhile, GNA observed a serene environment as applicants were all lined up in several queues each waiting for his or her turn to be attended to.