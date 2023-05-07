GNFS calls for strict adherence to fire safety tips

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (1) (ACFO1) Mr James Ankrah, Northern Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has called on the public to strictly comply with fire safety tips to reduce fire cases in the country.

He said fighting fire outbreaks and protecting lives and property were a shared responsibility adding “The public must endeavour to be fire-safety conscious at all times.”

ACFO1 Mr Ankrah made the call when he led personnel of the GNFS in the region on a fire safety walk through some principal streets of Tamale as part of preparations towards this year’s International Fire Fighters’ Day.

They carried placards with various inscriptions including “Switch off and unplug all electrical appliances when not in use”, “Keep your gas cylinders outside the kitchen preferably in an open area”, “Do not overload your electrical sockets”.

The fire safety walk was aimed at sensitising residents to adhere to fire safety tips and regulations to ensure fire cases were drastically reduced in the region.

ACFO1 Mr Ankrah said as part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Fire Fighters’ Day, the GNFS was embarking on a series of sensitisation campaigns including sporting activities, donation to Tamale Children’s Home and the commissioning of the Saboba Fire Service Station.