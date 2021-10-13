GNFS gets new Acting Chief Fire Officer

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has appointed Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure as the acting Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Ghana National Fire Service with immediate effect.

DCFO Aalebkure takes over from Mr. Edwin Ekow Blankson who is currently indisposed.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante ,his appointment took effect from Thursday, 7th October, 2021.

The Acting Chief Fire Officer Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure was born on 12th April, 1962. He hails from Nandom in the Upper West Region.

He was enlisted into the Ghana National Fire Service on 1st November, 1992 as a Cadet Officer and rose through the ranks from an operational fire fighter to his current position as the Ag. Chief Fire Officer.

He is a graduate of Institute of Fire Engineers UK, holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration from GIMPA.

DCFO Aalebkure assumes the mantle of the CFO with tremendous knowledge and experience in the service. Prior to his appointment, he had been the Director of Administration and Finance of the GNFS since October 2016 to date.

He brings on board over 20 years’ working experience and has held important positions in the GNFS.

He was Director Operations from February 2017 to August 2017, Director Fire Safety – July 2016 to November 2016, Director of Human Resource and Development October 2015 to December 2016.

DCFO Aalebkure was also the Regional Commander Tema Region from October 2014 to January 2016, the Secretary to three Fire Councils in 2006-2017, Staff Officer to Five Chief Fire Officers from 2004-2014 as well as an Instructor/ Administrative Officer – Fire Academy Training School (FATS) in 1998-2004.

In the number of years he has been with the Ghana National Fire Service, he helped in establishing models for Fire Safety Education in the Basic Schools and Senior High Schools;

The new CFO conceived the concept of Fire Farms by Fire Volunteers, helped write models for the Fire and Disaster Management Course at the University of Energy and Natural Resources UENR;

He helped open a Fire Station at Ghana Nut at Techiman and Kenyase and started the construction of new ones in Tuobodom and Abesim.

DCFO Aalebkure instituted the first ever celebration of the International Firefighters Day and Open Day which allowed for public engagement.

He proposed for the building of a second Training School at the Regional Headquarters and celebration of the most fire safety compliant awards – a proposal to be pushed to be nationalised.

In October 2019, he was transferred to the Headquarters and appointed the Acting Director Operations to date, a position where all his experiences acquired would be brought to bear on the operational front of the Ghana National Fire Service

His hobbies are sports, singing and reading.