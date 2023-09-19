GNFS launches full-scale investigation into CMB fire outbreak

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has launched a full-scale investigation to determine the cause of the fire which occurred on Sunday at the CMB Market in Accra.

The fire, which broke out at 0500 hours on Sunday, destroyed many houses and shops, leaving scores of people stranded.

Firefighters from the GNFS were quickly dispatched to the scene, but the fire had already spread to several shops upon arrival.

ACFO I Timothy Osafo-Affum, the Director of Public Relations, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that professional investigators had been sent to the scene find out the actual cause of the fire.

“The first investigation was done by the firefighters but now a team of professional investigators have been sent to assist in finding out the actual cause of the fire,” he stated.

During the GNA’s visit to the CMB Market, victims were seen tallying their losses, while others were spotted rummaging through the debris in the hope of salvaging remaining items.

Others, with gloomy faces, were also seated in groups, discussing their ordeal, and strategizing the way forward.

Madam Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former running mate of Mr. John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited the site on Monday to engage victims of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has secured temporary accommodations for the fire victims.