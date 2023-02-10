GNFS launches investigations into Police Headquarters fire incident

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says the cause of the fire incident at the Police Headquarters Thursday morning is under investigation.

According to the GNFS, its swift intervention had salvaged affected buildings and adjoining rooms of the structure near the Police security check point.

It said the Fire Service Headquarters Sub-Station and Jubilee House fire tenders with one water tanker were swiftly mobilised earlier at 0921 hours to respond to the raging fire in the affected structures at the Police Headquarters.

The first responding crew from the Fire Service National Headquarters arrived at 0923 hours at the fire scene to tactically confine the fire to the room of origin.

The GNFS said the fierce fire was brought under control at 0958 hours and finally knocked out at 1037 hours without recording any casualty except partial fire damage to the walls, broken glass windows and some other contents of the affected space.

The Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Julius Aalebkure Kuunuor, was at the fire scene to ensure successful incident management, which led to the salvaging of other adjoining rooms.

The Ghana Police Service has commended the GNFS for the swift intervention in salvaging the entire building.