A team of officials from the Ashanti Regional Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has inspected a new fire station under construction at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.

The team, led by Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Henry Giwah, the Deputy Regional Fire Commander, embarked on the inspection at the invitation of the assembly to discuss issues of mutual concern ahead of the completion of the project.

The project, currently at the roofing level, is being funded from the Assembly’s Common Fund.

It comes with a mechanised borehole to provide 24-hour water supply, conference room, offices for the commander and staff, changing room and two bays for fire tenders.

ACFO Giwah who was impressed by the progress of work, applauded the Assembly for initiating the project.

He said it was unusual for assemblies to finance the construction of fire stations and commended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Alexander Frimpong, the management team and Assembly members for addressing one of the critical needs of the people.

The new station, he noted, was strategically located to serve the people of Asante-Akim South and any emergency on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

ACFO Giwah urged the Assembly to secure temporary accommodation for staff for at least the first three months to allow them ample time to look for their own accommodation.

The MCE said the Assembly took the bold decision to build the fire station in its quest to provide critical social services to the people.

Swift response to fire outbreaks and other emergencies, he said, would go a long way to save lives and property, hence the investment in establishing a fire station.

“To facilitate smooth operations of the station, we are considering the creation of fire hydrants in vantage locations in the Municipality to ensure access to water during emergencies”, Mr Frimpong said.

He explained that the Assembly would take advantage of existing mechanised boreholes in communities to save firefighters the inconvenience of having to travel long distances to access water during fire outbreaks.

Mr Frimpong commended the GNFS team for their cooperation and pledged the Assembly’s commitment to working closely with it for the benefit of the people.