GNFS records 44 fire incidents on Christmas day

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed worry over the sudden rise in fire incidents on Christmas Day despite nationwide heightened awareness and sensitisation campaigns.

The Service said there had been a sudden rise in fire cases, with a total of 44 fires recorded nationwide only on Christmas Day.

It, therefore, urged the public to be cautious during the festivities and abide by the basic fire safety precautions to reduce the incidents.

In a release issued on Monday, in Accra, the Service said out of the total fires recorded, 19 were domestic, nine commercial, eight bushfires, five vehicular, two electrical installation fires and one crown fire involving a coconut tree.

The out on arrival fire cases recorded were nine.

It said, “Tema Region recorded the highest of 11 fires, followed by Ashanti Region with six fires and Accra Region with five fires.

“ Upper East Region recorded the least of one fire. Fortunately, no fire incident casualty was recorded. Three road crashes with two casualties were responded to by the Service. Accra Region recorded two out of the total with one incident recorded in the Central Region.”

“The public is cautioned to be extra vigilant by avoiding the burning of bushes and rubbish: ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles; avoid the misuse of naked lights such as lit candles and mosquito coils; avoid the misuse of LPG cooking apparatuses, electricity and electrical appliances, unattended cooking in the kitchen among other negative practices that largely cause these fires, ” the release said.

It said whiles on holidays, Heads of Institutions must ensure that all electric equipment in offices were switched off and unplugged to avoid electrical fires during the Christmas break.

The Service assured the public of concerted efforts to timely respond to all fires and related emergencies, intensify nationwide public fire safety awareness and sensitisation campaigns.

The release said it would also continue with enhanced visibility and patrols in public places such as markets, restaurants, worship and event centres to save lives and properties.