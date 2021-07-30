GNFS supports under-privileged school – El-Chris Truth Academy

Mr Benjamin Abbey, Director of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for Tema Region has donated 10 bags of cement to EL-Chris Truth Academy, a school for underprivileged children near New Dawhenya in the Ningo-Prampram District.

He therefore called on other institutions within the Tema Region to support school as it faced eminent eviction and possible collapse, a situation which would have serious repercussion on the academic pursuit of the under-privileged children.

Mr Abbey donated the cement during a fund-raising event organized by El-Chris Truth Academy which aimed at mobilizing resources and funds to pay for the land and rehabilitate the dilapidated school.

Apostle Chris Mensah Kudzo, the School’s Director and Proprietor during the event, at Tema Community 25 said EL-Chris Truth Academy was the only underprivileged school in the community and called on the public to support the survive.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the fund raising event, Apostle Kudzo called on cement manufacturing companies in the Tema enclave to help them.

He appealed to corporate bodies and philanthropic individuals to assist save the school stressing that the school needed about GHC100, 000.00 to pay for the land and other funds for rehabilitation of the structure.

Apostle Kudzo said the current school structure was made of woods and on the verge of collapse and it also lacked basic needs such as chairs, tables, chalkboards washrooms, and a lot more.

EL-Chris Truth Academy, has also re-launched an appeal through the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the date for the eviction ended in May 2021, but they were given a grace period of up to the ending of July 2021, by the landowner.

He appealed to T. T. Brothers Limited, McDan Shipping Company, Electrochem Ghana Limited, and other companies within the Tema enclave to come to the aid of the school.

He said the school was established some six years ago to take care of the children from primary to the Junior High School level who were under-privileged within the new Dawhenya Community as a result they don’t pay fees.

Apostle Kudzo said the total school population stood at 319 who were all from underprivileged homes.

Apostle Kudzo, also a Pastor at the End Time Redemption Church, said he used proceeds from the church to take care of the children.

He said he had informed the Ningo-Prampram District Education Directorate to register the school but it was yet to consider his request.