GNFS warns against the use of explosives during the festive period

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), Alhaji Gibril Nuhu, the Greater Accra Regional Fire Officer (RFO), has urged the public to minimise the use of explosives during the Christmas festivities.

They must also adhere to all fire safety protocols to reduce the incidents of fire outbreaks during the festive period, he advised.

DCFO Nuhu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, said fire safety was an everyday activity, therefore, we must “ensure that before stepping out of our homes, all the electrical appliances are properly turned off.”

“Faulty plugs and appliances must be replaced, proper housekeeping must be observed, and all fires must be put out properly after use,” he noted.

According to him, depending on how fire was handled, it could either be a good servant or a bad master.

He said the GNFS would work together with the public to help reduce the incidents of fire outbreaks during the festivities.

DCFO Nuhu indicated that fire extinguishers were very essential, and ought to be purchased by the public to aid in practising fire safety.

“It must be ensured that homes, offices and vehicles have serviceable extinguishers at vantage points for easy access, because an extinguisher in every household is a step in the right direction with respect to practising fire safety,” he stated.

He explained that adhering to all the fire safety protocols had to do with the mindset of the people, adding that some causes of fire were accidental, carelessness, ignorance and negligence.

DCFO Nuhu stated that statistics from the GNFS showed that, during the period of January to November 2022, the Regional Fire Command had successfully responded to 1,136 fire outbreaks.

Out of the total, 386, were put out before the arrival of firefighters.

Additionally, as at November 15, 2022, there had been a reduction of fire outbreaks by 20.6 per cent in the last quarter of the year as compared to the same period in 2021.

He said that the GNFS hoped to see next year with no records of fire outbreaks.