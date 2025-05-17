GNPC Adopts Data-Driven Tech to Revive Ghana’s Oil Sector

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is pivoting to advanced data analytics and technology to reverse declining oil production and revitalize the upstream sector, Acting CEO Joseph Dadzie Amoah announced at the Africa Energies Summit.

The strategy focuses on integrating artificial intelligence, 4D seismic imaging, and satellite data to optimize exploration, reservoir management, and drilling efficiency.

Ghana’s crude output has dropped sharply from 195,750 barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 to approximately 110,500 bpd in 2023, driven by aging fields, limited exploration, and regulatory instability. Amoah emphasized that GNPC’s digital transformation aims to mitigate risks and attract investment. “To elevate Ghana’s energy future, we must prioritize data-driven decisions and sustainable innovation,” he stated, calling for policy consistency to reassure investors.

Key technologies include Ocean Bottom Node systems for enhanced seismic surveys and AI-driven predictive modeling to improve recovery rates. Amoah also urged collaboration between local and international firms to reduce costs and accelerate sectoral growth.

The shift aligns with national efforts to position GNPC as a regional energy leader while supporting decarbonization goals. “This reset isn’t just about boosting output it’s about building a resilient energy future,” Amoah concluded, underscoring plans to strengthen local expertise and operational sustainability.