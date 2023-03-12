GNPC Foundation inaugurates five projects in Northern, North East Regions

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), through its Foundation, has completed and handed over five projects to residents in the Northern and North East Regions to improve on their wellbeing.

The projects included a six-unit Technical and Vocational classroom block at Yong in the Karaga District, 12-unit toilet facility for Tamale Teaching Hospital, 12-unit toilet facility for Masaka community in the Nanumba North Municipality, six-unit classroom block at Boggu M/A Primary School in the East Manprusi Municipality and a six-unit classroom block at Kwatape D/A Primary School in the Kpandai District.

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, who gave details of the project when he paid a courtesy call on authorities at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale, said the completion and handing over of the facilities formed part of the GNPC Foundation’s commitment to improve on the quality of education and promote hygiene and sanitation among the people.

Officials from the GNPC Foundation, as part of a three-day visit to the communities in the two regions, inaugurated the projects to serve the people.

Dr Eduah said the projects were also meant to improve the livelihoods of the people to enable them contribute to national development.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, commended the GNPC Foundation for complementing government’s efforts at providing quality education, hygiene and sanitation.