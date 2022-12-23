GNPC Foundation restores hope, gives meaning to lives across the country

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, says the Foundation has restored hope and given meaning to lives across the country in line with government’s vision of shared prosperity.

The GNPC Foundation, through its Environment and Social Amenities Unit, had over the past five years constructed 702 borehole facilities in rural and peri urban communities, 141 classroom blocks for secondary education, 11 dormitories and eight sciences laboratories.

The Foundation, the Executive Director told Journalists at a Media Soiree that it had also constructed 86 sanitary facilities in communities, schools, and markets places across the country with 32 community pitches developed into standard Astro turf facilities for the youth.

The Education and Training Unit also offered scholarships to 5,550 brilliant but needy Ghanaians to pursue various undergraduate, post-graduate and PHD programmes in Ghanaian tertiary institutions.

In addition, 495 scholarships were given to students to pursue various post-graduate programmes outside with 200 of them pursuing Medicine in Cuba.

The Foundation is also assisting 40 lecturers of the Takoradi Technical University to pursue various programmes in universities within and outside Ghana.

Dr. Eduah said youth empowerment drive saw the Economic Empowerment Unit assisting 2,450 artisans from both technical and domestic trades to write the National Vocational Training institute (NVTI) Proficiency examinations successfully.

Out of the figure, 400 of these artisans have been equipped with start-up tools to become self-employed, while the remaining artisans were scheduled to receive their start-up tools in the first quarter of 2023.

The Foundation Head was appreciative of the Media’s role in enhancing visibility of their operations and prayed that such collaboration was strengthened in the ensuing year.