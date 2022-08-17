GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition – Cape Coast meet on 27th August 2022

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Event – 2022 Cape Coast Meet will take place at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Central Region on Saturday, 27th August 202 at 8:00 am for registration and schedule at the same venue.

The competition is for only 100m runners for under 15, under 18, seniors 18 and over.

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) will record the timing electronically.

This is an opportunity for athletes in Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions of Ghana to try their chance. The best athletes get the opportunity to participate in the final on 24 September at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.