GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition Thrives in Cape Coast Despite Early Rain

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium successfully hosted the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition on Saturday, despite early morning showers.

Student athletes from various regions participated enthusiastically, with the best-prepared competitors emerging victorious in the 100 meters events.

In the Male Seniors category, Marizuk Shaibu of Amuzu Club in Accra clinched first place with a time of 10.53 seconds, narrowly beating favorite Joseph Andoh of Mfantsipim School, who finished in 10.58 seconds. Michael Cudjoe of the Ghana Armed Forces, representing the Western Region, took third place with a time of 10.65 seconds.

In the Female Seniors category, Naseera Quansah from Sammo SHS in the Central Region won with a time of 11.56 seconds, edging out Mary Boakye of GAF, Western Region, who finished in 11.57 seconds. Awuni Zeinab of Sagnation Club in the Ashanti Region secured third place with a time of 12.31 seconds.

Full Electronic Timed Results

U15 Boys

Harrison Adjei, Madina No.5 Demo School, Greater Accra – 11.85 Samuel Memaworsey, Brynn Club, Central Region – 11.99 Francis Cudjoe, Diabene JHS, Western Region – 12.19

U15 Girls

Adelaide Fosua, Sunyani Presby JHS, Bono Region – 13.20 Nuzrat Illiasu, Eyisam Islamic School, Central Region – 13.69 Lydia Tetteh, Ridge Experimental School, Bono Region – 13.81

U18 Boys

Gideon Gogoe, ATTC, Greater Accra – 11.29 Hayford Kwesi, Shama SHS, Western Region – 11.32 Wisdom Manu, Ti Amass, Ashanti Region – 11.38

U18 Girls

Abigail Aboagye, Edinaman SHS, Central Region – 13.23 Gloria Amoh, Ghanass, Eastern Region – 13.24 Janet Darkoa, Ghanass, Eastern Region – 13.29

Seniors – Male

Marizuk Shaibu, Amuzu Club, Greater Accra – 10.53 Joseph Andoh, Mfantsipim School, Central Region – 10.58 Michael Cudjoe, GAF, Western Region – 10.65

Seniors – Female

Naseera Quansah, Sammo SHS, Central Region – 11.56 Mary Boakye, GAF, Western Region – 11.57 Awuni Zeinab, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region – 12.31

Coach Stephen Obeng congratulated the athletes for their outstanding performances and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.