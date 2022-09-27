GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Final: Barnabas Aggreh and Janet Mensah steal show

The 2022 final edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition came off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Saturday where Janet Mensah from the Ashanti Region and Barnabas Aggreh of UDS in the Northern Region proved that they have what it takes to be winners and champions.

Barnabas who ran his personal best beat Solomon Hammond and Edwin Gadayi who were tipped before the race.

Janet Mensah also shocked Grace Obuor of the University of Ghana in the female 100 metres lineup to become the new sprint queen.

There were races for Under 18 and Under 15 Boys and Girls. The winners were awarded prizes; medals, certificates, trophies from the President Nana Akufo Addo and products of sponsors.

The event was sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Goil, Wrenco, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync, Indomie and Global Media Alliance. Ghana Fastest Human is also sanctioned by the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) and supported by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

Present were top officials of the sponsors and Athletics fans.

Great gratitude must be awarded to Reks Brobbey and Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako for their deep interest in athletics preparations towards the African Games 2023 in Ghana.

Here are the full results taken by the electronic timer:

U15 BOYS

1ST. WISDOM NYANDI MENSAH, KNUST BASIC SCH. (ASH) – 11.90s

2ND. FELIX ANORIGIYA, RIDGE EXPERIMENTAL SCH. (BONO) – 12.05s

3RD. ALBERT YEBOAH, METHODIST JHS. (BONO)- 12.06s

U15 GIRLS

1ST. MABEL AIDOO, NEW EBU. METHODIST SCH. (C/R) – 13.11s

2ND. SARAH NKANSAH, MADINA SDA JHS.(G/R) – 13.16s

3RD. AMANDA KUMANYA,UCC JHS.(C/R) – 13.22s

U18 BOYS

1ST. JOE ANDOH, DIABENE CATH. SHS. (W/R) – 10.64s

2ND. SHERIF ABDUL RASHID, ADISADEL COLLEGE. (C/R) – 10.69s

3RD. ABDUL RAUF ABUBAKARI, OKESS (ASH) – 11.04s

U18 GIRLS

1ST. NASEERA QUANSAH, MFANTIMAN GIRLS SHS.(C/R)- 11.99s

2ND. DIAMOND KUSIME, MFANTIMAN GIRLS SHS.(C/R) – 12.18

3RD. FLORENCE AGYEMANG, KASS (ASH) – 12.21s

SENIORS – MALES

1ST. BARNABAS AGGREH, UDS (N/R) – 10.23s

2ND. SOLOMON HAMMOND, UG (G/R) – 10.24s

3RD. EDWIN GADAYI, PABLO FOUNDATION CLUB. (ASH) – 10.25s

SENIORS – FEMALES

1ST. JANET MENSAH, SAGNATION CLUB.(ASH) – 11.62s

2ND. GRACE OBOUR, UG (G/R) – 11.94s

3RD. DEBORAH ACHEAMPONG, UPSA. (G/R) – 11.96s