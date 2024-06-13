GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Kumasi Meet Set for June 15

The 2024 Kumasi meet of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition will take place on June 15 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This event is specifically for athletes from the Ashanti, Volta, and Brong-Ahafo (BA) regions.

Mr. Reks Brobby, a key organizer, emphasized that the Ghana Fastest Human competition provides a significant opportunity for students aspiring to excel in Track & Field. He noted the enthusiasm and competitiveness witnessed in the earlier meets held in Tamale and Cape Coast, which attracted many young athletes.

Prominent competitors like Edwin Gadayi, Cynthia Mensah, Shaibu Marizuk, and Naseera Quansah have already registered, aiming to secure a spot in the grand final in Accra, where the overall season winner will be determined.

The University of Ghana’s Athletics Track will host the 100 meters final on June 29, following the regional selections in Tamale on May 11, Cape Coast on May 22, and Kumasi on June 15.

The Ghana Fastest Human competition is supported by sponsors such as GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Pippas Gym, Moringa King, Wrenco, Global Media Alliance, and others, who have prepared exciting packages for the outstanding athletes.