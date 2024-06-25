GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Crowns Champions at UG Sports Stadium

The highly anticipated final of the 2024 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 100-meter athletics event will occur on Saturday, June 29th, at the newly inaugurated University of Ghana Sports Stadium Athletics Track.

Initiated by Mr Reks Brobby, the event has seen spirited competitions across Ghana’s regions for under 15s, under 18s, and seniors aged 18 and above, both male and female. This Saturday, regional champions will converge at the University of Ghana to vie for the 2024 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human title.

Mr. Brobby highlighted that winners will receive prestigious awards, including the Official President Nana Akufo Addo trophy and educational and welfare prizes from sponsors.

“For those not securing US athletics scholarships, we will select two male and two female athletes to support comprehensively for a year,” he added, detailing the benefits, which include educational expenses, tutoring, accommodation, nutritionist services, medical assistance, top-tier coaching, and Adidas sportswear sponsorship.

The event will be graced by GNPC CEO, Mr. Joseph Dadzie, and is generously sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Goil, Pippas Gym, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Wrenco Printing, Kriate Lync, Global Media Alliance, and Moringa King among others, with free entry for the public.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition has historically propelled athletes like Emmanuel Dasor, Beatrice Gyaman, Latifa Ali, Emmanuel T20 Yeboah, Shadrach Mensah, Joe Paul Amoah, Kate Agyeman, Desmond Aryee, Hor Halutie, Emmanuel Oduro Mensah, Benjamin Azamati, Sarfo Ansah, Grace Obour, Barnabas Agggerh, and Janet Mensah to national prominence.

Witness the excitement at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium from 3 pm to 6 pm as Ghana’s future athletic stars compete for glory.