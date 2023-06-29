GNPC inaugurates Retired Staffs Association  

The GNPC Retired Staff Association (GReSA) has been officially launched by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to serve as a storehouse of operational knowledge and experience dissemination group.

According to Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, the GNPC Chief Executive Officer, the GReSA would support and serve as capacity-building backbone of the company.

He also encouraged the association to formally registered as a consulting firm and submitted a bid to offer services to not just GNPC but also other oil and gas companies in Ghana and West Africa, it would be extremely advantageous to the company, the nation, and its members.

Mr Danquah said the association would have a fantastic opportunity to build a name for itself in the expanding oil and gas sectors in Ghana and the surrounding sub-regions by making use of most knowledge-based association members.

He expressed once more the corporation’s appreciation to the association’s members for their countless sacrifices made while they were working and expressed the hope that the corporation could continue to rely on their skills as they expanded.

He reiterated that his aim was to develop a smart working and mission-critical workforce, guide the organisation in the proper way towards operatorship ambition, increase the managements and staff’ multidisciplinary competence, and achieve Value for Money (VFM) in their operations.

Mr. Danquah said by implementing new policies related to remote work, sexual harassment, anti-bullying, mental health, and emergency response, the company had made significant progress in many areas of administration and operations in a short period of time.

Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata former GNPC Chief Executive Officer recounted that the fundamental aim of GNPC was to maximise and optimum capacity enhancement, particularly creating capacity for a national context.

He said GNPC management in pursuance of the objectives persuaded some Ghanaians working for the petroleum sector in other areas of the nation during the early years of the corporation to return and contribute to the development of both the corporation and the nation.

Mr. Tsikata clarified that the corporation did not attempt to monopolise the energy industry or go beyond the scope of its authority by engaging in activities that were forbidden.

He emphasised that to improve the national context or the corporation, management and current staff do not need to view the GReSA as a rival organisation or believe that the association’s members had consulting contracts that would benefit them at the expense of those working for the corporation.

To see value, the existing management and GReSA must work together. They must also take steps to support the formation of the association.

Mr. Tsikata reiterated that the association might make critical comments based on their expertise and knowledge, and that this might not be done out of rivalry or a desire to know more.

The GNPC Retired Staff Association, President, Mr. Lawrence Sam, also expressed gratitude to the GNPC’s current administration for its kind assistance in the formation of the association.

He said the GNPC, and its members had a significant impact on Ghana’s economy and energy sector, particularly with the discovery of hydrocarbons, which had helped to establish Ghana as an oil-producing nation.

“Even if they were retired, we still have the chance to stay involved in the business and to give people a place to interact, share stories, look out for one another’s interests, and continue giving back to GNPC.

“Together, we can leverage our collective expertise and knowledge accumulated in the oil and gas chains over the years to drive innovation, advance sustainability, and promote responsible resource management,” he declared.

He revealed once more that the GReSA had started the process of forming a consultancy firm to make their diverse skills available to industry companies operating in Ghana and outside to impact the GNPC and oil and gas industries.

He urged each member to contribute their thoughts, interests, and commitments to advance the association, the GNPC, and the entire country