GNPC, Persol Limited Donate GH¢150k To Egyiresia Premix Fuel Explosion Victims

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Persol Limited, an IT company, have been led by Hon. Joe Ghartey, Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, and Charles Bissue, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado Ketan to donate a total of Ghc 150,000 to victims of the Egyiresia premix fuel explosion victims.

GNPC donated a total of Ghc 100,000 to the fire victims.

On its part, Persol Limited donated Ghc 50,000 to the fire victims.

The separate donations were made recently when officials of the two entities, led by Hon. Ghartey, and Charles Bissue led the companies to Essikado to support the victims.

The donations are to help support the medical bills of the victims.

Steven persons, among some sixteen persons caught up in the premix fuel explosion, have since succumbed to their injuries.

Already, Hon. Ghartey, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has made personal donations in support of the fire victims. A couple of days ago, he visited some victims of the fire incident who were on admission at the Burns Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Aside his personal contributions to support the community in its trying time, Hon. Ghartey successfully solicited for funds from STL Amandi Foundation to support the victims of the Essikado premix fuel explosion.

Charles Bissue the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado Ketan has also made substantial contributions to the victims of the fire incident.

Ghana Revenue Authority have also made a donation