GNPC To Revive Inter Co – Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh Promises

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, General Manager for Sustainability at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has revealed that the company which has been sponsoring the Ghana Fastest Human competition is considering reviving Athletics competition in Senior High Schools popularly known as ‘Inter Co’.

Speaking at the end of the final of the 2022 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, he congratulated all the winners and those who took part.

He hinted that GNPC will continue to sponsor the competition in the coming two years, because the Ghana Fastest Human Concept has been successful.

He said sports can lead to many positive things as the organization and management of sportsmen that he did at Opoku Ware School has helped him in his career as a manager and called on athletes to use the platform offered by GNPC in Athletics positively.

According to him, the platform has helped many athletes including Benjamin Azamati who is now the national record holder in 100 metres and one of the best sprinters in the world.

As an Athletics enthusiast, he promised to convince his board to support Schools Sports, so that the legacy of GNPC in sports would be sustained and more people can benefit.

He also commended the coaches who have been grooming the athletes and especially the organisers of Ghana Fastest Human for the great job over the years.