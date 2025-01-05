GNUTS Calls for Investigation and Fire Safety Reforms After Kantamanto Market Blaze

The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has called for a thorough investigation into the devastating fire at Kantamanto Market, emphasizing the need to uncover the root causes of the disaster.

In a press statement, President Yahuza Gariba Alhassan expressed deep sympathy for the traders affected by the fire and urged the authorities to look into potential systemic flaws in the construction and management of market facilities across the country. The Union advocates for a comprehensive investigation and the introduction of improved fire safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Alhassan’s statement highlighted the importance of addressing the immediate needs of the affected traders, many of whom are parents with children in school, stressing the urgent need for both government and private sector support.

The Union’s call extends beyond immediate relief, urging long-term reforms aimed at enhancing market security and ensuring the safety of traders and their families in the future. By drawing attention to these concerns, GNUTS hopes to mobilize collective action to protect the livelihoods of those impacted and strengthen fire safety protocols across Ghana’s markets.