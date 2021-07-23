‘Go For Soya Chunks’ Campaign Officially Launched In Ghana

The World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) in partnership with the American Soybean Association (ASA) has officially unveiled a campaign dubbed: ‘Go For Soya Chunks’ in Ghana.

‘Go For Soya Chunks’ campaign is aimed at promoting the nutritional benefits of Soya Chunks among Ghanaians.

The protein-filled product has been touted to be very healthy, filled with omega-three fatty acids. And also, rich in calcium and iron while providing no extra sugar or sodium to the body.

Soya chunks also enhance muscle building and metabolism. More so, they are great for the health of bone, hair, and skin health.

The Project Director of World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) Africa Division, Chris Slemp, in his inaugural address, noted that the product when fully welcomed will ensure food security in the country.

“We are pleased to launch this campaign with local stakeholders in Ghana because we believe that consumers are proactively seeking other affordable and tasty protein options.

The campaign, which will run from July to December 2021, will include targeted activities for stakeholders from the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), National Association of Domestic Bursars and Matrons (NADBAM), and members of the public.

These include sampling events, sharing of testimonial videos, and a pre-recorded demonstration video,” he explained.

He encouraged Ghanaians to consume the fresh and well-cooked version if they really want to reap the health benefits of soya chunks.

The Programme Officer –Agriculture Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) Mr Seth Offei, giving the Scientific and Technical Information of Soya Chunks, explained that the protein-filled product is being produced from soya bean. The soya bean is then defatted or the oil is extracted by mechanical or chemical means.

“Soya Chunks is cholesterol-free since the soya has been completely defatted. Besides, Its production is in line with GSFPs local content policy -3rd objective. It has high nutritional value since soya has a complete protein profile being equal to meat.

More so, it can be incorporated into a variety of foods such as soups, stews, sauces, and salads. It is also a good option for vegetarian dishes,” he added.

The National Coordinator for Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) Dr Gertrude Quashigah, expressed satisfaction with the incorporation of Soya Chunks in meals for pupils for its nutritional potency.

“|It is relatively cheap. More so, we have not received any complaints of allergy by caterers and school authorities,” she stated.

She, therefore, entreated the Supply chain partner, Yedent Agro Limited, to establish distribution points across the regions and districts for caterers to have unlimited access.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Yendent Agro Group of Companies- the Supply Chain Partner Mr Ntim, expressed joy for being the local stakeholders in Ghana since consumers are proactively seeking other affordable and tasty protein options.

This he said, there will be a bazaar dubbed: “Soy Food Festival in October to showcase various local meals prepared with processed Soy ingredients to help promote its nutritional benefits.