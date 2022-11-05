Go GetDem to organize Wheelchair race on World’s Disability Day

The world will on Saturday, December 3, celebrate the World Disability Day (WDD), a day set aside to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society.

As part of activities marking the day in Ghana, Medivents Consult – organisers of road races in Ghana in partnership with Go Getdem Wheelchair Racing Club, would organize a special 10-kilometer wheelchair race for persons with disability.

The race fixed for Saturday, December 3, 2022, is expected to attract over 200 wheelchair athletes, users among others.

It is aimed at promoting wheelchair race in Ghana as well as a platform to promote the sport and celebrate the ability of persons with disability.

A statement from the organisers said, the race would commence at the Accra Sports Stadium and through some principal streets and terminate at the start point.

It added that, the event would henceforth be an annual feature of the day.

It said, the event would come with attractive prize packages for outstanding athletes including cash and products from sponsors.

One of Ghana’s lead athletes Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe and a Paralympian would be lead advocate for the event as well as the Technical Director.