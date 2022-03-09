Go Hopping Mad at Springbok Casino

Run, Rabbit Run will see players take on brazen bunnies in their quest for carrots and big wins

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Run Rabbit, Run! Players must round up rascal rabbits as they chase carrots and big wins in the latest slot to leap into the game lobby of South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino.

Run Rabbit, Run is a 25-payline slot packed with brazen bunnies and hopping bonus features including Wilds, Scatters, Free Spins and a juicy Jackpot.

Mr Rabbit is the Wild symbol, and he substitutes for all other symbols except the Carrot Farm Scatter. When Mrs Rabbit also appears, Mr Rabbit may jump onto the other two positions on that reel, opening up even more win opportunities.

We all know that rabbits love carrots, but so too will players. The Carrot Farm symbol is the Scatter and not only do Scatters pay all ways but when three land anywhere on the reels the Run Rabbit Run Bonus feature leaps into life.

When it does, rabbits run across the highway to get to the carrot farm on the other side. One rabbit is awarded for each triggering Scatter and the more rabbits that successfully cross the highway, the more Free Spins the player will receive as per the below:

0 rabbits = 5 Free Spins



1 rabbit = 7 Free Spins



2 rabbits = 10 Free Spins



3 rabbits = 15 Free Spins



4 rabbits = 25 Free Spins



5 rabbits = 100 Free Spins

Rabbits that make it across the highway can also pick up a Bonus Carrot on the way. The first increases the Free Games Multiplier from x2 to x3, the second means all Mr and Mrs Rabbits appearing during Free Games will always reveal Extra Wilds and the third adds more Free Games for each Scatter.

Run Rabbit, Run also comes hooked up to a Progressive Jackpot that is triggered at random and that can be won at the end of any game round. The jackpot contribution is 1.5% of the total RPT.

The game will launch at Springbok Casino on 16 April and is available via download, instant play and mobile.

