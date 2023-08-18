GoAdapt project launched to advance climate resilience

GoAdapt project has been launched in Tamale tailored at promoting climate resilience of smallholder farmers.

The project seeks to strengthen the adaptive capacity of climate vulnerable communities and advocate inclusive national climate adaptation programming.

It is being implemented by a consortium of organisations, which include Changing Lives in Innovative Partnerships (CLIP), YEFL-Ghana and Ghana Venskab (Friends).

It is a two-and-a-half-year project to be implemented in the Kumbungu, Nanton, Savelugu and Tolon Districts of the Northern Region.

It is an GH¢8,300,000 initiative funded by CISU a German donor agency, and targeting young farmers, smallholder farmers, vulnerable farming communities as well as District Assemblies.

Mr. Lukman Yussif, Director of CLIP, speaking at the launch of the project, said it was the collective responsibility of the implementing partners to respond to climate change challenges with innovation and determination.

He added that the partners recognised the urgency of climate change issues, which meant that every community deserved the right to resilience in the face of adversities.

He said the project was not only an initiative but also a way of fostering the sense of ownership and empowerment among beneficial community members.

Mr. Abdallah Mohammed, Technical Advisor in-charge of Food Security and Climate Change at CLIP, said the project would be implemented with strategies that included awareness creation, equipping communities to embark on climate change vulnerability analysis as well as climate resilience approaches to enhance flexibility.

He said GoAdapt was different from other climate resilience projects as it sought to adopt the bottom down approach in its implementation to achieve best results.

He noted that the capacity of small holder farmers would be built to enable them to champion their own adaptation processes that would result from adaptation analysis, to help adopt best options.