GoalKick Foundation Announces ASODH Partnership Deal

Goalkick Foundation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with French non-governmental and non-political organization “Action Solidarité pour le Dévelopment Humain (Asodh)”.

Goalkick Foundation, a locally based NGO seeks to promote sports and education among the teaming youth in the country, with primary focus on underprivileged communities.

The one year partnership agreement will see both parties undertake projects beneficial to the vulnerable kids of the foundation.

In a brief signing ceremony in Accra on Thursday, Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Mohammed Hamdan Issaka said his outfit was delighted to collaborate with ASODH, an organization with an incredible track record in humanitarian activities, especially in Africa and the Middle East.

Mr. Issaka explained that the partnership would impact the lives of the underprivileged children especially in the areas of education and sports adding that some of the kids had “unbelievable potentials.”

He expressed gratitude to the French partners for the collaboration and further acknowledged Gazprom Football for Friendship, its international partner for inspiring such a great initiative adding that his outfit looks forward to having more partnerships.

ASODH Representative Mr. Christophe Lafforgue in his remarks highlighted the foundation’s professionalism as a standout hence the need to establish a partnership.

He said his outfit was enthused over a collaboration with Goalkick Foundation to support the vulnerable kids and that the partnership was subject to an extension upon evaluation of the projects executed.

The Coach for the Foundation Mr. Joseph Bennet Adeti remarked that the collaboration with ASODH is monumental adding that the basic needs of the less privileged but special kids will be addressed.