Goalkick Foundation Extends Partnership Agreement With Asodh

Goalkick Foundation is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Action Solidarité pour le Développement Humain (Asodh).

The one-year partnership was signed yesterday the 27th February, 2024 in Accra, by the Project Manager of ASODH Mr. Hugo Vargas and the Chief Executive Officer of GOALKICK Mr. Mohammed Hamdan Issaka

The extension aims to provide vulnerable kids in the Labadi township with school supplies and scholarly books, to help enhance the quality of education.

During this period, awareness programs,

capacity building and livelihoods empowerment will be conducted, to engage parents of these underprivileged children on the need for education.

Goalkick and ASODH will subsequently launch the flagship Edubank project, a platform that would solicit support from all quarters to meet the mandate and obligations to these vulnerable kids in the targeted communities.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Goalkick Foundation Mr. Mohammed Hamdan Issaka explained the significance of the partnership extension, stressing education as an important tool for holistic national development.

Mr. Hugo Vargas is set to return to France today. We wishing him a safe journey and fruitful work back home.