GoalKick Foundation set to hold Capacity Building Program for Women

The Executive Director of GoalKick Foundation, a non-profit making entity, Mr. Mohammed Hamdan Issaka has revealed plans of equipping women with the right education to enable them stand tall in the various communities through a capacity building program.

According to the Executive Director, the capacity building program will focus on training kids and matured women with the right knowledge and tools.

He said ” Our motive is basically to help the underprivileged in the community and our target is the women. The program will help them to stay updated on how to support themselves with the little things they do,”

He added that the program would also focus on their nutritional aspects.

“Most of these single women are malnourished so we are going to give sensitization as to how they need to keep their children healthy.

“We will provide them with the right guidelines on how to keep their diets balanced that will also keep them fit,” he said.

The community based organization has also outlined other educational and sports programs for the less privileged in the various societies.