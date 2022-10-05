Goat thief to appear in court on October 18 for sentence

An Accra Circuit Court has asked a goat thief to come for his sentence on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Emmanuel Laryea, who together with Samuel Tetteh, admitted conspiring with others at large, to steal the goats for which he was convicted on his own plea.

Tetteh, his accomplice, who is standing trial with him denied the offence and has been remanded whilst another, whose name was only given as Kofi was lynched by a mob after their goat stealing expedition.

Tettey will also go back to the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah on the same date for hearing.

Police Inspector Dzigbordi Nego told the Court that Tetteh, 26, was a driver and Laryea, 25, a fisherman, whilst Martin Akugre, the Complainant, was a butcher residing at Teshie.

He said the accused persons were also residents of Accra.

Prosecution said on September 11, 2022, at about 2300 hours the accused persons together with the others at large, and the deceased, who were onboard a Nissan Urvan bus with the registration number GW5248-21, embarked on goat stealing expedition in Teshie.

Prosecution said they later went to Teshie Tebibino and stole two goats; a male and a female, belonging to the complainant. They extended their operations to Teshie-Krobo, another suburb of Teshie.

Inspector Nego said after a successful operation, the thieves were returning when they met a roadblock mounted by a mob.

Prosecution said they were attacked by the mob, adding that four of the gang members, including the accused persons managed to escape but luck eluded Kofi who was lynched at the spot.

The Court heard that the mob also caused damage to the getaway vehicle.

The Court heard that on September 14, 2022, investigation led to the arrest of Tetteh from his hide out and subsequently, Laryea.

During investigation, they admitted the offence and mentioned the names of their accomplices as Kofi, now deceased, Obama and others still at large.