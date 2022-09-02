Goated! Strongman finally lives up to his rap status

Ghana’s current hard-hitting rap icon, Strongman has set the tone for discussions after recent statements on his newest release dubbed; Goated.

Stream Goated By Strongman here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-goated

He proves his mettle on this one with dope bars that will keep you rewinding and replaying till you figure out the meaning of his punches.

Produced by ATown TSB, the spanking hiphop groove is graced with a captivating intro from Strongman’s daughter, Simona.

Strongman smartly reinforces his worth as an unmatched talent in Ghana’s rap terrain.

You won’t have any right to doubt him for all the bragging done on this tune as he has proven himself with a solid track record since his entry onto the music scene.

Video directed by KobbyShots.

Strongman deserves his flowers, let’s give it to him as we stream ‘Goated’ across all digital music platforms.