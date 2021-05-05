Miss Farida Ayishatu Iddriss

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has appointed Miss Farida Ayishatu Iddriss, as its new Administrative Manager.

Miss Iddriss, who holds a Masters Degree in Sports Ethics and Integrity would work closely with the Secretary General to run the daily affairs of the GOC.

She is also expected to Head and Supervise the Administrative staff of the Committee and the Secretariat, as well as be in charge of Olympic Solidarity for the GOC.

In addition, she would be in charge of accreditation entries for Ghanaian sportsmen and officials for international competitions.

Miss Iddriss also doubles as the Treasurer of the Ghana Swimming Federation (GSF), and Executive Member of the Confederation of African Nations Amateur (CANA) Zone 2 Executive Board which consists of 22 West and Central African countries.

She is expected to come on board with local and international experience in organization and implementation of events.

Miss Iddriss, is also a world swimming referee for the Federation International De Natation (FINA), an accolade she earned in 2015.

