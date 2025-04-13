GOC Congress Embodies Transparent, Smooth Transition

The Extraordinary Assembly of the Ghana Olympic Committee held on April 12 at the Accra International Conference Centre concluded on a smooth and credible note.

President Ben Nunoo Mensah’s administration demonstrated transparency, accountability, and fairness throughout the proceedings, a performance that resonated with all those in attendance.

After Treasurer Frederick Acheampong presented the statement of accounts for the past year, delegates responded with applause, a gesture that underscored their approval of the board’s openness.

Deputy Treasurer Isaac Aboagye Duah presented the budget for 2025 without opposition, signaling strong confidence in the committee’s financial management. In a historic moment for GOC congresses, former athlete and coach Samuel Ayeh noted that the accounts were presented without any faults or disputes. Representatives from Ghana Athletics and Ghana Canoeing and Rowing called for sustained consistency and collective support, respectively, underscoring the need for ongoing commitment to the growth of Ghanaian sports.

Mr. Charles Asare of Ghana Cricket commended the meeting for its smooth operation and absence of contentious debates, a sentiment mirrored by Mr. Yakubu Abdul Razak, also known as Commando, from the Ghana Kickboxing Association. Mr. Abdul Razak lauded the eight-year leadership of President Mensah and encouraged his successor to build upon the robust foundation established during his tenure.

Speaking to the media, President Mensah, also known as HRH Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and the board. He attributed many of the committee’s achievements to the collective confidence of the delegates and extended his best wishes to all candidates participating in the upcoming Elective Congress scheduled for April 26, 2025. His remarks emphasized the importance of informed voting to safeguard the integrity and future of Ghanaian sports.

The event closed on a note of commendation for the board’s accomplishments, with President Mensah thanking sponsors, the media, sports enthusiasts, and the wider Ghanaian community for their unwavering support over the past eight years. The seamless operation of this congress not only highlighted the efficiency of the current administration but also set a high standard for future assemblies. Integrated into this narrative is an acknowledgment of the pivotal role that transparent and accountable governance plays in nurturing national sports. Such milestones reinforce the importance of continuity and collective responsibility in building a legacy that champions excellence and trust on the global stage.