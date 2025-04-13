GOC Congress Exemplifies Transparent and Unified Leadership

The Extra Ordinary Assembly of the Ghana Olympic Committee held on Saturday, April 12 at the Accra International Conference Centre concluded on a smooth and commendable note.

Under the administration of President Ben Nunoo Mensah, the meeting showcased a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility, earning unanimous praise from the delegates.

Treasurer Frederick Acheampong presented the statement of accounts for the 2023-2024 financial years, which was met with resounding applause. This moment of clarity and order stood out as a first in the history of GOC congresses, with former athlete and coach Samuel Ayeh remarking that it was unprecedented to see the accounts presented faultlessly without any disputes.

Deputy Treasurer Isaac Aboagye Duah also presented the budget for 2025 to overwhelming approval, further affirming the confidence that delegates have in the committee’s financial governance. Amid the favorable proceedings, representatives from various sports federations provided constructive feedback. Bawa Fuseini, representing Ghana Athletics, called for enhanced consistency across operational practices, while Christen Ashiley from Ghana Canoeing and Rowing urged for uniform support to assist national federations with their affiliation fees.

The assembly was noted for its lack of controversy; Mr. Charles Asare of Ghana Cricket commended the meeting for its smooth and debate-free execution. Additionally, Mr. Yakubu Abdul Razak, known as ‘Commando’ from the Ghana Kickboxing Association, praised the board’s excellent service and urged the incoming president to build on the solid foundation and prudent financial management established over the past eight years.

In his address to the media following the meeting, President Mensah—also known as HRH Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, Development Chief of the Ga State—expressed gratitude to the delegates for their trust and confidence in the board, which has driven significant achievements during his tenure. He extended his best wishes to all candidates for the upcoming Elective Congress on April 26, 2025, advising delegates to select future leaders based on their credibility, integrity, selflessness, and proven track records to safeguard the image and brand of the GOC and its affiliated Commonwealth Games Federation.

President Mensah also acknowledged and thanked the sponsors, the media, sports enthusiasts, and discerning Ghanaians whose support has been instrumental over the past eight years. He urged the incoming board to invest the more than 500,000 USD savings into the OlympAfrica Juvenile Sports Excellence Centre at Amasaman, thereby ensuring continued progress and a lasting legacy for Ghanaian sports.

The congress, devoid of controversy and characterized by orderly proceedings, underlines the power of collective effort and transparent leadership—a model poised to inspire continued excellence in Ghana’s sporting future.