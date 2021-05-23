The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has extended its outreach activities to the Embassy of Morocco in Ghana.

The GOC over the weekend paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Morocco Mrs. Imane Ouaadil in a bid to strengthen relationship with them and also explore possible areas of cooperation.

Mrs. Imane Ouaadil assured the GOC of her preparedness to cooperate with the GOC to create healthy and a positive relationship between her country and Ghana.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the GOC said his outfit would be seeking the support of the Embassy to reach out to Moroccan corporate organisations in Ghana for support.

He said they would also be looking at having cooperation in the areas of athlete development, training of coaches and exchange programmes.

According to Mr. Nunoo Mensah Ghana would also be seeking the expertise of Morocco in the organization of the 2023 Africa Games since the North African country was the last host of the event.

He proposed an official visit to Morocco to study the organization of the last games organized by Morocco.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFibroid Foundation Africa launched in Accra
Next articleECG Board, Officials pay familiarisation visit to Alpha TND Factory
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here