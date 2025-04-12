GOC Elections 2025 Heats Up as Candidates Vie for Leadership Roles

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is set to hold its highly anticipated 2025 Annual General Meeting and Elections on April 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre, with multiple candidates emerging to contest executive positions in a race poised to reshape the leadership of Ghanaian sports.

Candidates

The presidential race took an unexpected turn when incumbent Ben Nunoo Mensah announced he would not seek a third term, citing commitments to global sports and traditional roles. This has opened the field for contenders like Michael Aggrey, former President of the Ghana Golf Association, whose late entry has energized the contest. Richard Akpokavie, former Ghana Hockey president and ex-GOC Secretary General, is also in the mix, aiming to leverage his extensive administrative experience.

Other executive roles are equally competitive:

Treasurer: A head-to-head between Isaac Aboagye Duah (Ghana Tennis) and Evans Yeboah (Ghana Badminton).

Secretary General: Incumbent Shanoon Mohammed (Ghana Cycling) faces Kassim Mohammed Muniru (Ghana Swimming).

Vice Presidents: Frederick Otu Lartey (Taekwondo) stands unopposed for Second VP, while the Third VP spot sees Mohammed Mahadi (Fencing) against Ernest Danso (Baseball).

Assistant Secretary General: Bawa Fuseini (Athletics) challenges Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Weightlifting).

Notably, First Vice President Mawuko Afadzinu (Table Tennis) currently faces no challengers, though surprises remain possible as the deadline approaches.

The elections revive the rivalry between the Green Team and Yellow Team, factions that clashed in the 2021 elections where the Green Team swept all positions. This year, the Green Team has reportedly revamped its strategy to counter the Yellow Team’s bid for redemption.

Additional candidates from Olympic and non-Olympic sports federations have also entered the fray, including Albert K. Frimpong (Baseball), George Lamptey (Boxing), and Mrs. Delpina Quaye (Swimming), among others. Social media campaigns and traditional posters have amplified their visibility, though some potential candidates are still weighing last-minute bids.

With 15 days remaining, the elections highlight Ghana’s vibrant sports politics, emphasizing the need for leaders who can advance infrastructure development, athlete motivation, and international competitiveness. Delegates from 40 affiliated federations will cast votes, prioritizing candidates committed to building on legacy projects like the 2023 African Games hosted in Accra.

The absence of an incumbent president creates a rare opportunity for fresh leadership amid growing calls for transparency and innovation in Ghanaian sports governance. The rivalry between established factions underscores deeper structural debates about funding, federation support, and grassroots development. As global sports evolve, the GOC’s new leadership will face pressure to harness Ghana’s “massive sporting talent” while addressing financial and logistical challenges.