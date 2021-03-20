GOC Executives Visit Family Of Late Emmanuel Ontumi

Some members of the newly elected Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Executive Board led by President Ben Nunoo Mensah on Friday paid a visit to the family of late Emmanuel Ontumi at Kasoa Ofankor to show their sympathy and love.

The hard working Administrative Assistant also called Nana Yaw and ‘Makaveli’ who was the Dispatch Rider of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) passed away on Thursday, 25th February, 2021 after a short illness. He left behind his parents, wife and 13 year old son.

Ben Nunoo Mensah said he has been really touched by the lose of the long serving deferential staff of the Committee and they will ensure that he is given a befitting burial on May 1, 2021.

He was accompanied by Board Members Messrs. Abdul Haye Yartey, Albert Frimpong and Mohammed Mahadi, 3rd Vice President of the GOC.