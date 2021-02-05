The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has tentatively fixed February 19, 2021 and March 15, 2021 for the Extra Ordinary Congress and Elective Congress respectively.

At its executive board meeting on Thursday, February 4, 2021, members agreed on the respective dates for a roadmap to be laid towards the next Elective Congress.

President of the GOC, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah said the dates ought to be approved and granted by the government in view of the recent directives on social gathering, organisations of events, conferences etc involving more than 25 people.

He expressed that there is the possibility of virtual meetings, and they will seek advice from the Electoral Commission on the secret voting elections.

His major concern was a free, fair and transparent election in a Covid -19 free atmosphere as the health and safety of delegates are very important to him.

He adviced all sports men and women in the various federations and their leaders to observe all the health and safety protocols, especially training regularly, wearing of face mask, washing of hands under running water, usage of sanitizer and social distancing.

Source – GOC Communications