GOC Invitational Tennis Tournament Ends

4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club’s General Officer Commanding (GOC) invitational tennis tournament ended last weekend.

The one-day tennis tournament was in honor of the new GOC of the Southern Command, Brigadier General Agyeman Prempeh. The Brigadier graced the occasion and hit the first ball with his new racket presented to him by the club before the tournament commenced.

The tournament had four categories: ladies’ amateur, men’s amateur, advanced men and women.

At the end of the event, Sheila Koranteng won the lady’s amateur beating Pepperial Antwi in the final.

In the men’s amateur, Robert Owusu Bempeh ousted Tony Aryee to win the title.

Captain of 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club, Jonathan Quartey showed prowess as he won the advanced players title and his wife, Mrs. Bridgette Quartey also won the advanced women category.

Addressing the club members after the tournament, the President of 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club Mr. B.B. Edusei thanked all participants, well-wishers, and the public for their support and presence during the event.

”I want appeal to the general public and tennis enthusiasts to join the best social tennis club ( 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis club) in the country for exercises and networking”. President BB Edusei stress on.

Source : Gabby Amoakoh