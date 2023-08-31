GOC Motivates Black Bombers As They Prepare For Paris 2024

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah and some of his executives of on Thursday visited the camp of the Black Bombers (Male) and Black Hitters (Female), the National Boxing Teams who are preparing for the African Qualifiers in Senegal towards Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The executives present were Alhaji Hayye Yartey, President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association and a board member, Mr. Isaac Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, a board member and Chef du Mission for Paris 2024 as well as Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation and Deputy General Secretary of the GOC.

They presented the Ghana Boxing Teams with packs of mineral water and products of Twellium Industrial Company which were received by the Technical Team headed by Coach Dr. Ofori Asare.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah advised the boxers to be disciplined always and go to Senegal as ambassadors, focused on the mission to beat every opposition and qualify to the Olympic Games in Paris, France next year.

He revealed that the GOC has given the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) an amount of $10,000 for their preparation, registration and representation in Dakar, while the Ministry of Youth and Sports will cater for their airfares and per diem.

He commended the Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif and Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth And Sports for their attention towards the success of the Black Bombers because they are the potentials for medals at the Olympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020, Ghana came home with a bronze medal by Samuel Takyi in after nearly 30 years.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who demonstrated his boxing skills with the President of the GBF, Mr. Bernard Quartey expressed his hope and trust that the Black Bombers will do well at the 2023 African Qualifiers.

The GBF President appealed to corporate Ghana to invest in the Black Bombers as they go out to battle for places in the African Olympic slots.