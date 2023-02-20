GOC Mourns The Tragic And Untimely Demise Of Christian Atsu

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), representing the Olympic movement in Ghana is deeply saddened by the passing of Ghanaian International footballer Christian Atsu.

A son, and a brother to his family, Christian Atsu was also a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to his children. Our deepest condolences to all those he has sadly left behind.

Right up to the hour of his tragic demise, the former FC Porto and Newcastle United winger, was earning a living by plying his trade in Turkey with Super League outfit Hatayspor.

Beyond football and sports, the nation has lost a devoted son who was a true patriot over and above his calling as a professional sportsman.

The GOC is ready to support the foundation of the late fallen hero and protect his legacy as a humanitarian and charity Ambassador.

It is the fervent hope of the Olympic movement in Ghana, that a state funeral would be accorded Christian Atsu as a national hero.

Also comforting is the knowledge that the many lives Christian touched will always remember his beautiful deeds on and off the pitch.

Christian, we take consolation in the prayer that the Lord is our shepherd and you have found a lasting resting place in his kingdom.

Ben Nunoo Mensah

President GOC

19/02/2023