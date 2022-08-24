GOC mourns with family of late Paul Atchoe

The Executive Board of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has called on the family of the late first Vice President of the Committee, Mr. Paul Kodjo Atchoe.

The visit was to commiserate with the family after the demise of Mr. Atchoe who doubled as the President of the Ghana Volleyball and Beach Volleyball Association.

Mr Atchoe died on July 20, 2022, at the Ghana Police Hospital having failed to survive a short ailment

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the GOC who led the delegation explained how painful the demise of their colleague had affected the association, and said that Ghana had indeed lost a giant luminary.

He described Mr. Atchoe as an influential asset to Ghana sports, having contributed to the development of Volleyball in Ghana over the past years as a player and as an Administrator.

“The legacies he left behind will forever be remembered. There is no way you would talk about volleyball without mentioning his name,” he added

The president of the Ghana Olympic Committee further urged the family of the Committee’s support to have a befitting burial for the former sports administrator.

Mr. George Melomey, the spokesperson for the Atchoe family also thanked the delegation, who took time off their busy schedules to mourn with the family in their difficult times.

“On behalf of the family, we are grateful for mourning with us in this difficult time. It is our prayers that my brother is forgiven by all if he ever offended anyone while alive.”

Mr. Paul Atchoe would be buried on Saturday 17 September 2022.