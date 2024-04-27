GOC President Advises Dreams FC Against Complacency 

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has urged Dreams FC not to be complacent in their semifinal clash against the Egyptian top side, Zamalek on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads are in the semifinals and are close to clinching their maiden continental title. After holding Zamalek to a pulsating goalless draw in Cairo in the first leg of the Confederation Cup semifinals, the Ghanaian FA Cup champions head into the return leg with the advantage.

Dreams FC will take the 2019 champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday at 4 pm and are aiming for a positive result to book a place in the final against the Egyptian powerhouse.

“They should guard against complacency, this is their time. They should take advantage and save Ghana football as the sole rep in Africa” said the GOC President who is a keen football enthusiast.

Zamalek arrived in Garden City on Thursday with a chartered flight for the crucial encounter.

The match holds immense significance for Dreams FC, as they aim to become the first Ghanaian side in two decades to reach the final of the Confederation Cup. The last time a Ghanaian team achieved this feat was in 2004 when Hearts of Oak and Kotoko faced off in the final, with Hearts emerging victorious.