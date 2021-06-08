President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has hailed the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif for being the first Sports Minister in many years to visit the training camp of the national boxing team, BLACK BOMBERS who are preparing for a major international sports tournament.

He said the Minister has shown good faith and goodwill to support the youth and budding sports talents of Ghana who are going to represent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

He urged Hon. Ussif who is already the father of the sportsmen and women to also be a friend of the federations to know their problems and concerns.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah who is an executive member of ANOCA urged the sports fraternity to chart a new path with the new leadership in a positive way forward to win laurels for mother Ghana.

“Lets start a new model that all disciplines will copy to achieve results for Ghana Sports” he said.

He called on Ghanaians to support and pray for the Youth & Sports Minister.

He hoped Hon. Ussif will be one of the best Sports Ministers of Ghana.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah joined the Minister to tour the Trust Sports Emporium last Saturday where they saw indoor facilities for organising international sports competition.

Meanwhile, Sulemanu Tetteh, Samuel Takyi and Shakur Samed, the three boxers who have qualified, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have re – assured the nation that they will not return from Japan empty handed,

Ghana will compete in boxing, athletics, weightlifting, judo and swimming. Other disciplines are in the final qualification stages.