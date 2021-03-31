The two are set to further augment partnerships for Ghana sports

The newly elected Executive Board of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) led by its President Ben Nunoo Mensah on Monday 29th March met the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif at the Sports Ministry in Accra.

After introducing the board members to the Minister, the GOC President stated that all the Federation heads are fully behind him to execute his mandate as sector Minister successfully.

The GOC President then made a passionate appeal to the Minister to secure more funds across the board through the budgetary allocation for sports.

PART 2

Sports Minister Meets GOC President, Leadership & Federation Heads

There were some key issues and noteworthy points raised at the GOC hierarchy meeting with the Sports Minister on Monday, March 29th 2021

(1.) The First ever National Sports policy almost ready. Sports Minister assured GOC leadership that he is going through the final draft and would keep the President updated. Significant information.

(2) Establishment of Sports Fund to drive a comprehensive National Sports development agenda in partnership with all major sports stakeholders especially the Ghana Olympic fraternity as key partners.

(3) Collaborating with National Federations to submit strategic plans to enable MOYS to support their budgets, projects and programs. Critical call to Federations by the Minister especially in seeking GOC President’s support.

(4) After hearing the update from the GOC President, the Sports Minister is highly optimistic about Team Ghana’s medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics.

Source: GOC Communications