GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah Wishes Black Stars Success At Qatar 2022

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has urged the Black Stars to go all out to make Ghana proud at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said the team has the potential to become champions, so they should focus, avoiding complacency and make discipline their watch word.

He expressed that team work is very essential so they must fight together in defending and attacking to reach the goal.

“I really have faith in the coaches and believe they are capable of reaching an appreciable position at the Mundial” he said.

He said Coach Otto Addo is experienced enough as a former player to lead the team to improve upon their achievements in previous world cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014, noting that 2022 is a different tournament with high stakes.

He expressed that Captain Andre Ayew is also tried and tested for greatness, and his latest achievement as the most capped Ghanaian player should inspire him and his colleagues to go all out to win all their matches and put Ghana’s names high.

The GOC President also charged Ghanaians to support the Black Stars physically and spiritually to reach far in the world competition.

“We need the support of every Ghanaian to bring back the love and push the Black Stars forward, I know the winning spirit is back, I feel and know it. Ghana can do it when least is expected. Like in 2019 when we conquered the world at the youth stage, we can do it again at the senior level” he added.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr. Kurt Okraku and his executives for their creativity and innovation in leadership.

Ghana is placed in group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins on November 20 and ends on December 18 2022.

This will be the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.The tournament will be the last with 32 participating teams. The field will increase to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.